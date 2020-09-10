Cipher Capital LP Takes $333,000 Position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 108.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 7.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 8.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 36.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 3.4% during the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Howard Hughes news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $856,323.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HHC opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.65. Howard Hughes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $134.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Howard Hughes’s revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HHC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

