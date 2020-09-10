Cipher Capital LP Sells 3,681 Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,890,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tenable by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 393,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 65,504 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenable from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 900 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $27,171.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,471 shares in the company, valued at $40,740,529.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $535,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,776,686 shares of company stock valued at $184,647,227 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Tenable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

