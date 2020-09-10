Cipher Capital LP Sells 1,645 Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in National Vision were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 1.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in National Vision by 0.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 158,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in National Vision by 23.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in National Vision by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period.

Get National Vision alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of EYE opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 480.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.74 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.