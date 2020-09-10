Cipher Capital LP Sells 1,074 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,438 shares of company stock worth $242,294. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

