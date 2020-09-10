Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 3,529 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 164,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,463,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.81.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $157.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

