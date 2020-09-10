Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Qorvo by 32.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $153,446.40. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $226,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,786.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,098 shares of company stock worth $3,259,706. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $122.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $136.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.