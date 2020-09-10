Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Centene by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,175,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,663 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 45.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,929,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,593 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 48.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,230,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323,440 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $57.35 on Thursday. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.96.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $1,916,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,859 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

