Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Generac by 4,092.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Generac by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after acquiring an additional 668,981 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,604,000 after acquiring an additional 521,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,549,000 after acquiring an additional 98,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 943,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,074,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares in the last quarter.

GNRC stock opened at $183.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.73. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $194.35.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Northcoast Research raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BofA Securities raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.83.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,720,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,970. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

