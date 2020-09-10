Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 152,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 60,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH stock opened at $67.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.05. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.62.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $454,458.50. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $9,041,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,808.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,439,059. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.