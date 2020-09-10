Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 924,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,945,000 after acquiring an additional 58,667 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 280,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 497,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 31,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,550,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RXN opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Rexnord Corp has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

In other Rexnord news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,274. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXN. TheStreet raised shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

