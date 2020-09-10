Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

In related news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,450.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $84.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average of $66.12. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

