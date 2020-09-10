Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 130,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $11,007,156.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,847.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $89.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.84. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $91.22.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

