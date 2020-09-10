Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAN. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 11.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

In other news, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $84,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay sold 13,500 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAN shares. TheStreet upgraded Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

