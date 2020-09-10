Cipher Capital LP Makes New $437,000 Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,824 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,793,000 after purchasing an additional 816,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,471,000 after purchasing an additional 385,625 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,952,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,586,000 after purchasing an additional 350,483 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $9,451,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $7,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BofA Securities raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of First Solar to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,711.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $5,858,788.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $71.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

