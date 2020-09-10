Cipher Capital LP Makes New $342,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 31.7% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 449,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $115.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.16%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,019 shares of company stock worth $6,847,410. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.