Cipher Capital LP Makes New $298,000 Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,621 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 647,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,576,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 644,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,656,000 after buying an additional 57,387 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,784,000 after buying an additional 306,539 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $160.71 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

