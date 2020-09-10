Cipher Capital LP Makes New $295,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 347.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,792 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 30.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after buying an additional 9,624,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pfizer by 65.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after buying an additional 8,798,233 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.19.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

