Cipher Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,626 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth $930,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,819,000 after purchasing an additional 421,430 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.76.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.06. Anaplan Inc has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 2.06.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,489,305.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,047.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $13,342,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,799,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,911 shares of company stock valued at $27,307,469. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.