Cipher Capital LP Invests $512,000 in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.47, for a total value of $117,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,298,608 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.60.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $476.28 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.23.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

