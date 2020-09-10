Cipher Capital LP Invests $464,000 in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTCT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,405,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,749 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 44.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTCT shares. Lake Street Capital lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.10 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

