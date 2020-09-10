Cipher Capital LP Invests $394,000 in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,327,000 after buying an additional 195,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,719,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,534,000 after buying an additional 1,337,833 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,052,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,882,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,941,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,385,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,058,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.35.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

