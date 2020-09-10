Cipher Capital LP Invests $309,000 in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLI stock opened at $59.35 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $550,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

