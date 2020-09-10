Cipher Capital LP Increases Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 65.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2,395.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,183,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,837 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,188,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 290,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 154,163 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEI stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

