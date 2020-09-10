Cipher Capital LP Has $368,000 Stock Position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Blackline were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Blackline by 10.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Blackline by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackline during the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackline by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after buying an additional 97,455 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Blackline by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 378,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after buying an additional 79,888 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $1,072,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,197.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,013 shares of company stock worth $27,461,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blackline from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Blackline from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Blackline from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Shares of BL opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -116.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Blackline Inc has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $94.06.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

