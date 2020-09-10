Cipher Capital LP Cuts Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,510,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,632,000 after purchasing an additional 52,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,364,000 after purchasing an additional 96,471 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,682,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 186,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,594,000 after purchasing an additional 66,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after purchasing an additional 104,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSS shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Colliers Secur. started coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $833,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.27 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

