Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 8,301 Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,165,000 after acquiring an additional 78,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,426,000 after acquiring an additional 70,289 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,089,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,840,000 after acquiring an additional 208,952 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,069 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,658,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,233,000 after purchasing an additional 268,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of MXIM opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $73.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXIM. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

In other news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $887,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,585. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Featured Article: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.