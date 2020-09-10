Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 43,491 Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Centurylink by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Centurylink by 196.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Centurylink by 83.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 3.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 9.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

CTL stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

