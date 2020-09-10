Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 37,094 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 64.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 92.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KIM opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.