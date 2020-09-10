Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 10,386 Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 24.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 66.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XEC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.32.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $25.96 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.21 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

