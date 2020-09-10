Cipher Capital LP Buys New Stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,936 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Umpqua by 2.5% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 15,432,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,215,000 after purchasing an additional 371,851 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Umpqua by 10.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Umpqua by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,430,000 after purchasing an additional 658,367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 63.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,144,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,527 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,747,000 after acquiring an additional 171,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMPQ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

UMPQ opened at $11.34 on Thursday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

