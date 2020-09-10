Cipher Capital LP Buys New Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 601.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in UDR by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

