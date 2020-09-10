Cipher Capital LP Buys New Shares in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

FHI opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Federated Hermes Inc has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.