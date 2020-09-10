Cipher Capital LP Buys New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,210,000 after buying an additional 630,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,166,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,940,000 after buying an additional 359,305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 499.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 419,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after buying an additional 349,164 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 285.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 457,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after buying an additional 339,030 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,496,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 14,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $1,258,198.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares in the company, valued at $19,182,744.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,904,258.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,681 shares of company stock worth $3,363,577. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Barclays started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.32.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.