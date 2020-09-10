Cipher Capital LP Buys New Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,481,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,642,000 after purchasing an additional 560,286 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In other news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $619,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,086.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $2,510,034.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,594,990.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

