Cipher Capital LP Buys 3,772 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Cipher Capital LP increased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Terex were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 827.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Terex by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 320,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 61,170 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Terex by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 976.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 506,458 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEX opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.88 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.80 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TEX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

