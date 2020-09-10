Cipher Capital LP Buys 2,222 Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 356,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 20.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOPE shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director Steven Koh sold 55,439 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $505,603.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HOPE opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

