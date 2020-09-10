Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 12,402 Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 24.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 36.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 33.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 22.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $26.74 on Thursday. Sanmina Corp has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SANM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In other Sanmina news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $99,264.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 845,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,433,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

