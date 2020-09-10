Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,778,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,186,000 after buying an additional 80,107 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 7.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,635,000 after buying an additional 212,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 108.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,870,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after buying an additional 974,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,609,000 after buying an additional 68,273 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 927,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,383,000 after buying an additional 40,467 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total transaction of $10,564,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total value of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $323.92 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $328.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.68 and a 200-day moving average of $246.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The company had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

