Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SJR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Shaw Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $938.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.80 million. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.0726 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.48%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

