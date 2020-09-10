Christopher & Banks (CBKC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 11th.

Christopher & Banks (NASDAQ:CBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CBKC opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Christopher & Banks has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

