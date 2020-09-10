ChatCoin Price Down 10.8% This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.30 million and $180,601.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, ZB.COM, Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00051990 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,506.96 or 1.00483525 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000424 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00188645 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, HitBTC, Coinnest, EXX, BigONE, OKEx, ZB.COM and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

