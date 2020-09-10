ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.32.

NYSE:CHX opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChampionX

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

