CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.26. CBL & Associates Properties shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 626,116 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,720,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547,963 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164,831 shares during the period. 37.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

