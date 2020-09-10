CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.26. CBL & Associates Properties shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 626,116 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.
The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.
CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile (NYSE:CBL)
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.
Further Reading: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.