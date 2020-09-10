Catherine Aslin Sells 1,730 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Catherine Aslin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Catherine Aslin sold 147 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $3,087.00.

NYSE SIX opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $58.14.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company’s revenue was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. H Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,347 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,813,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 142,260 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after purchasing an additional 819,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

