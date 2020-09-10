Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 985,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,524,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.05.

CAT stock opened at $152.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $155.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

