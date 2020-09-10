Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.32

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.32 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 263566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.68.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 25,112 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $1,190,559.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 175,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $7,087,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 658,555 shares of company stock valued at $28,781,748. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 441,637 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 803,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 105,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 280,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 322,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 41,983 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

