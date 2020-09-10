Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years.

Shares of CASY stock traded up $5.21 on Thursday, hitting $175.47. 1,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $183.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.93 and its 200 day moving average is $157.77.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens raised Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

