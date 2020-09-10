Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 1,312.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,025 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Caretrust REIT worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 20.3% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Caretrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.