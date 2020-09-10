Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Position Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,206,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cardinal Health worth $1,889,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $49.54 on Thursday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

