Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s current price.

CARA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $26.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $714.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.97% and a negative net margin of 480.55%. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,449,913.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $159,936.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,828 shares of company stock valued at $296,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

